Egypt is playing an important and at the same time controversial role in the war between Israel and Hamas, which began after the attack on Israeli civilians on 7 October. The Egyptian government controls the Rafah crossing, which is the only border crossing with the Gaza Strip that does not lead to Israeli territory, which would allow humanitarian aid to enter the Strip and refugees fleeing the bombing to leave.

The Rafah crossing, however, has been closed for over ten days, and there are military, political and economic reasons why it has not yet been opened. In recent days, under diplomatic pressure from the United States, Egypt has announced that it will allow a partial opening of the gate (the local government has defined it as “sustainable”) to allow some humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip. However, the Egyptian government has maintained an intransigent position on one thing since the beginning of the conflict: Egypt will not accept Palestinian refugees.

This is something that Egypt’s authoritarian president Abdel Fattah al Sisi has repeated several times in recent days. On Wednesday, in a very harsh speech, he said for example that the influx of thousands of Palestinian refugees into Egypt would be a threat to peace in the entire region.

The Rafah crossing was closed in the early days of the conflict between Israel and Hamas after Israel bombed the surrounding area from the Palestinian side. The bombings then stopped, and now Egypt is actually keeping it closed: both to avoid the passage of people and for the fear that, if Egypt allows aid convoys to enter the Gaza Strip, the Israeli air force could bomb them.

This refusal by Egypt to open the border with the Strip is creating a rather critical situation around Rafah. The New York Times reported that for days there have been dozens if not hundreds of people camped out in the open in the area around the gate, waiting to be able to get out. Many are citizens with dual passports, hoping to be evacuated. The US State Department, for example, estimates that there are still 5–600 people with US citizenship in the Gaza Strip.

There are some immediate reasons why Egypt does not want to accept Palestinian refugees on its territory. The first is that the country is not prepared. The Sinai peninsula, which is the area immediately bordering the Gaza Strip, is a large semi-desert and sparsely populated area with no infrastructure, where in recent years there was a strong presence of jihadist groups affiliated with ISIS and where still armed militias operate.

Egypt does not have the means to welcome tens or hundreds of thousands of refugees, or to organize a reception system in a short time: the Egyptian economy is in disastrous conditions, with inflation at 38 percent on an annual basis (the historic high, in Italy we are at 5.4) and a state that very often is not able to pay public salaries. Recently the International Monetary Fund refused to grant the country some loans already granted, because it is convinced that Egypt will not be able to repay them.

It must also be considered that, even if the gate were opened and the Palestinians were allowed to escape, not all of them would leave the Gaza Strip, despite the intense Israeli bombing. Indeed, many of them do not intend to leave their country and their homes, convinced that if they did, a new nakba would occur.

Nakba is an Arabic word that means “catastrophe” and indicates the moment in which, during and after the war that followed the formation of the state of Israel in 1948, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were forced to leave their lands and move as refugees into Jordan and Lebanon. Since then, Israel has not allowed Palestinian refugees to return, and an estimated five million Palestinians are currently living in refugee camps in various Middle Eastern countries.

This is another reason why the Egyptian government wants to avoid an influx of Palestinian refugees onto its territory: because there is a real risk that once they enter it will no longer be possible to let them return to their homes. The Financial Times reported a conversation between a European official and an Egyptian government colleague, who reportedly said: “Do you want us to take a million people? Then I will send them to Europe. If you care so much about human rights, take them.” The European official then commented: “The Egyptians are very, very angry.”

The examples of other countries that have welcomed Palestinian refugees in recent decades are rather negative: Lebanon and Jordan still host hundreds of thousands of people in refugee camps which have always constituted an enormous political problem for local governments, to the point that these days King Abdallah II of Jordan also reiterated that he no longer intends to welcome anyone: “No refugees in Jordan, no refugees in Egypt.” Obviously the conditions are also terrible for Palestinian refugees, who live in inadequate conditions in the camps and suffer discrimination and poverty.

Egypt also fears that welcoming Palestinian refugees could turn into a security problem. Even in peacetime the Rafah crossing is strictly controlled. Palestinians who want to enter Egypt face a complicated bureaucracy because they must obtain a permit from both the Egyptian and Hamas authorities, and are often forced to pay rather high sums to travel agencies set up specifically to speed up the process.

The border is strictly militarized. The Rafah crossing takes its name from the city of the same name, which is a very particular place because since 1982 it has been divided in two between the Gaza Strip and Egypt.

For years, however, Egypt, which is increasingly fearful of the situation in the Strip, has been carrying out plans to militarize the border and transform it into a sort of “buffer zone” controlled in a widespread manner. In 2014 the al Sisi regime decided to almost completely raze entire neighborhoods of the city of Rafah to transform its territory into a buffer zone. In the following years he drove part of the population out of the city and demolished more than two thousand buildings. In 2015, Egypt completed the construction of a 10 meter deep and 20 meter wide ditch around Rafah, again with the aim of better controlling the passage of people and vehicles.

Currently, the Egyptian government’s security fears are of two types: the first, more immediate, is that along with the civilian refugees, militiamen from Hamas and other armed groups in the Strip will also leave the Gaza Strip, which could cause unrest and clashes with Israel. Furthermore, Hamas, at least originally, was part of the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamist movement enemy of al Sisi and his regime.

On Wednesday, Sisi also referred to the fact that, if a community of Palestinian refugees were to be established in Egypt, radical Palestinian groups could use it as a base to launch attacks against Israel, and this could endanger the peace between the two countries, stipulated with the Camp David agreements of 1978. Similar phenomena have already occurred in recent decades in Lebanon, which for a long time was used by the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), at the time the main Palestinian armed organisation, as a base for attacks. This is also why Israel invaded Lebanon three times between the 1970s and the beginning of 2000.

