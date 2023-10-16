loading…

Hamas and Fatah find it difficult to unite because of their many differences. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hamas and Fatah are the two most dominant parties on the Palestinian political scene.

Hamas has been the de facto ruler of the Gaza Strip since 2007, after defeating President Mahmoud Abbas’s long-dominant Fatah party in parliamentary elections.

Here are 4 reasons why Fatah is not helping Hamas.

1. Differences in Ideology



According to Al Jazeera, Fatah is an abbreviation of Harakat al-Tahrir al-Filistiniya or the Palestinian National Liberation Movement in Arabic. The word Fatah means conquer.

This secular movement was founded in Kuwait in the late 1950s by the Palestinian diaspora following the Nakba of 1948 – the ethnic cleansing of Palestine by the Zionist movement aimed at creating a modern Jewish state in historic Palestine.

Fatah was founded by several people, most notably the late president of the Palestinian Authority – Yasser Arafat, aides to Khalil al-Wazir and Salah Khalaf, and Mahmoud Abbas, who is the current president of the Palestinian Authority.

This movement is based on the armed struggle against Israel to liberate historic Palestine.

The group’s main military wing is al-Asifah, or Storm. Al-Asifah fighters are based in several Arab countries as well as in the West Bank and Gaza.

The group’s armed struggle against the Israeli occupation began in 1965. Most of its armed operations were carried out from Jordan and Lebanon.

Under Yasser Arafat, and after the Arab–Israeli War of 1967, Fatah became the dominant party in the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), which comprised many Palestinian political parties. The PLO was formed in 1964 with the aim of liberating Palestine, and currently acts as the representative of the Palestinian people at the UN.

After being expelled from Jordan and Lebanon in the 1970s and 1980s, the movement underwent fundamental changes, opting to negotiate with Israel.