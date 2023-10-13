Since its inception, the characters of One Piece have been one of the great attractions of the series. Their extravagant shapes and impeccable personalities have left details with background that only Oda is capable of creating. However, there is a character who stands out for his enormous nose and many have never wondered why this peculiarity: Usopp.

Well, the answer is simpler than it seems. It turns out that one of the inspirations that Oda had to create Usopp was Pinocchiothe mythical and adorable character created by Carlo Collodi whose nose grew every time he lied to his loved ones.

This is where the trick comes in: Usopp, since the beginning of the series, is a liar who tells false stories to Kaya in his huge mansion. Without going any further, if we remove the two “p”s from the Straw Hat’s name, we are left with Uso, which means “liar” in Japanese.

That is why Eiichiro Oda He left Usopp such a long nose, to show from the beginning that this character is not capable of telling the truth most of the time. He may not be the most powerful crew member of all, but if there is one thing for sure, it is that many of us fans have a place reserved for this picaresque pirate.

