From time to time it goes viral the video of a plane in the air, which seems frozen in time. A glitch in the Matrix, as some say. Why isn’t the plane moving forward? The laws of physics tell us that, if you stand in the air, you fall…

Watch this video that someone posted a few days ago on X. We can see how a plane of passengers seems motionless in the air, on top of a bridge. Pure witchcraft!:

The video is recorded from another plane, and for several seconds, the huge aircraft appears frozen in mid-air.

The phenomenon of planes that do not advance

It is a spectacular effect, and although rare, many people have seen it. It mainly happens around airports, when the plane is taking off or landing..

Here we can see another of these videos of planes “frozen” in the air, also quite spectacular. It is recorded from a road:

What scientific explanation exists for this incredible phenomenon? The reality is that there are several, it can occur in several different ways.

The most common explanation is the wind. At these heights, powerful headwinds that are capable of slowing down an airplane. Even to a passenger plane. The engines compensate for the force of the wind and that is why the plane does not fall, but it can cause it to spend seconds without moving forward. In reality it does move, but very slowly.

On other occasions, it is due to an optical effect. Our eyes do not accurately calculate distances when an object is far away..

From certain angles, a plane that lands or takes off, if it loses speed and we are moving or we see it in the opposite direction, it appears that it is stopped in the air, but in reality it is moving forward.

Finally, certain movements around the plane accentuate this optical illusion. This is what we see in the two videos, where the camera moves around the aircraft.

Therefore, whether due to the wind or an optical effect, it is true that It looks like the plane is frozen in the air, but it is actually moving slowly..