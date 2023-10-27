loading…

GAZA – The role of cryptocurrencies in the funding of militant groups and the financing of struggle groups has come under new scrutiny following deadly attacks in Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas.

Israel has seized crypto accounts said to be linked to Hamas. US lawmakers have urged the government to crack down on the use of cryptocurrencies by Hamas and its affiliates.

But cryptocurrencies are just one way violent groups and groups designated as fighting organizations earn and use money. Here’s what we know about the role of crypto.

How does Hamas use crypto to fund resistance against Israel? Here are 4 facts.

1. Moving and Operating Across Countries



According to Reuters, anyone can set a cryptocurrency wallet address, without having to always undergo checks like those carried out by banks.

The addresses are pseudonymous – simply labeled with a series of letters and numbers – meaning people can send and receive cryptocurrency without revealing their identity.

The blockchain technology underlying cryptocurrencies operates digitally, across borders, meaning it can act as an instant payment system.

Crypto globally is subject to less specific regulations than traditional finance, although new regulations are being introduced in some regions.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global body responsible for tackling money laundering and fighter financing, has warned that crypto assets “risk becoming a safe haven for the financial transactions of criminals and fighters.”

2. Untraceable



Yes. But not always.