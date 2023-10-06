Director Matthijs van Heijningen Jr. breaks silence on failed prelude to The Thing, and reveals intriguing plans for a sequel

Let’s take a trip back in time to 2011, when the prequel to The Thing came out, a film that has unfortunately fallen into oblivion. Because? Perhaps the most criticized factor was the use of visual effects over practical ones, something that Matthijs van Heijningen Jr., the director, now admits was a mistake.

If you think about it, it’s a shame that the movie didn’t live up to expectations. Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who was also in Ahsoka, led a strong cast and there were initial plans for a sequel. But not everything always goes as planned.

The box office and press failure that buried a sequel

In a recent interview with SyFy Wire, Heijningen Jr. shared some details about what It would have been the next chapter in the horror and science fiction saga. He imagined Kate, played by Winstead, being rescued at sea and arriving at an oil rig near the South Pole to warn the world. Of course, the monster would be unleashed there, leading to chaos of epic proportions.

While it’s easy to get carried away with what could have been, the harsh reality is that 2011’s “The Thing” only grossed $31.5 million on a $38 million budget. For many fans of the 1982 version directed by John Carpenter, the prelude was not necessary. Heijningen Jr. accepts it: “It was a bit rushed”he admits.

What could have been improved? and the CGI problem

But what exactly went wrong with the visual effects? According to the filmmaker, they found themselves caught in a dilemma between animatronics, considered old-fashioned, and CGI that was not yet up to par. “We made the wrong decision to do the monster design on the computer during post-production. “I regret it now,” confesses the director.

In addition to the effects, Heijningen Jr. feels that the film could have had better character development and explored more of the paranoia among them. After all, The Thing is about not being able to trust anyone.

For those who don’t remember, 2011’s The Thing revolved around Norwegian researchers who discover an alien ship buried in ice. Paleontologist Kate Lloyd joins the team at an isolated Arctic outpost. There she discovers an organism that appears to have perished eons ago, but is actually about to awaken, unleashing chaos and distrust among the team members.

Does The Thing get a second chance?

In the ever-changing landscape of Hollywood, where reboots and sequels are commonplace, the idea of ​​resurrecting The Thing saga might not be so far-fetched. The 2011 prequel didn’t have the desired impact, but there is a chance for redemption for this horror and science fiction classic.

Matthijs van Heijningen Jr. had already conceived a sequel during production on the 2011 prequel. The concept, which included a monster released on an oil rig at the South Pole, could be intriguing enough to revitalize interest in the franchise. Additionally, with the advancement of visual effects technology, the CGI problems that plagued the prequel could be avoided.

The horror film landscape has changed since 2011, and in an era where films like Get Out and A Quiet Place have been both critical and box office hits, a new installment of The Thing could find its place. Nostalgia is booming, and the appetite for remakes and sequels shows no signs of slowing down.

The big question is: will studios be willing to gamble again on a film that already had a chance and failed? If the cards are played well, A well-executed sequel could finally give The Thing the renaissance it deserves.