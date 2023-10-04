A new perspective on Venom’s controversial appearance in his 2018 film emerges from the shadows. Could there be more than meets the eye?

If you’ve ever wondered why Venom doesn’t carry the iconic white spider-shaped logo that is so characteristic of the comics, a visual effects (VFX) artist who worked on the 2018 film might have the answer.

Behind the scenes with a VFX artist

Knowing the ins and outs of the industry can open our eyes to realities that, as viewers, we often ignore. This professional, who contributed with textures in Venom, clarifies that the creative process of a Hollywood production is full of policy and legal rights. From decisions dictated by the director’s vision to limits imposed by ownership of rights to certain versions of the character, these are factors that drastically affect the final result.

Now, could Marvel Studios’ deal with Sony to share Spider-Man have influenced this design? This brings us to an even deeper question: is the symbiote’s design really removed from its comic book version for legal reasons, or is it a purely creative decision?

A version that divided fans

Venom was a box office success, there is no doubt. However, the 2018 film did not leave anyone indifferent. Eddie Brock, played by Tom Hardy, donned a symbiote suit that lacked the classic spider emblem. The absence was seen as an affront by many fans and critics, who had already noted the lack of Spider-Man in the Sony Pictures film. Despite the criticism, the film spawned a sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnagedirected by Andy Serkis, which is considered superior to the original.

We cannot ignore the fact that at the end of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Eddie Brock is transported to the MCU, where the Symbiote shows great interest in Spider-Man. Although he is eventually sent back to his original world without meeting the wall-crawler, the future looks bright. A piece of the alien remains on Earth-616, suggesting that we could see Tom Holland wearing the black symbiote suit in the near future as Raimi did in his trilogy with Tobey Maguire.

In the comics universe, Venom has undergone a fascinating evolution, going from villain to antihero and even full-time hero in some plots. The Symbiote, originally a sort of “suit” for Spider-Man, found a more permanent companion in Eddie Brock, and this relationship has been the cornerstone of many interesting stories. The complexity of the character has allowed the film adaptation of him to explore dimensions that go beyond the simple good-evil duality, which is clearly reflected in the choice of a suit design that defies conventional expectations.

Venom 3 and what’s coming

It’s official: Venom 3 will hit theaters on July 12, 2024. Will we finally see the long-awaited crossover with Spider-Man? Or will Sony continue with her unique version of the character? Whichever path is chosen, the fact that the character design may be subject to a number of limitations makes us appreciate the effort and creativity involved in bringing this beloved character to life.

Our view of cinema is often superficial, but by delving into the legal and creative complexities that affect even details like a character’s design, we gain a new perspective. If you’ve ever criticized Venom’s design on the big screen, maybe it’s time to think twice. Restrictions, whether legal or creative, play a crucial role in how our fantasies materialize into cinematic reality.