The Gaza Strip was devastated by Israeli air strikes. There are no safe havens, including schools. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – Jamal Al Zinati was shocked and couldn’t believe it.

This 33 year old man is a perfume trader, but right now, the smell of death and destruction is the strongest in his neighborhood and throughout Gaza Strip .

Jamal took refuge in a classroom at a school run by UNRWA – the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East – after his entire neighborhood was blown up by Israeli missiles.

As the war between Israel and Hamas rages for four consecutive days, the once bustling neighborhood in the center of Gaza City is now in ruins. Amid unrelenting explosions, thousands of people have had no choice but to seek shelter in crowded public spaces and schools, in the hope of relative safety. In addition to Israel’s tight blockade, the destruction caused by the bombing further narrowed the space for them to live, survive and breathe.

Entire families became homeless, and their neighborhoods were razed to the ground. Across the Gaza Strip, plumes of smoke covered the horizon.

“When we came out, all we thought was that Israel might threaten us to leave to relieve the fear in our hearts,” Jamal said.

“I don’t believe they will attack the entire region with airstrikes and leave it in black ruins,” he added as quoted by Al Jazeera, Wednesday (11/10/2023).

Including his home, a place he remembers full of happy memories that meant everything to his family.

“This is where we lived happily, celebrated birthdays and built dreams,” he recalled.