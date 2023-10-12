There are numerous aspects that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have in common, especially the fact that the world in which all the events take place is the same, although with changes in numerous areas, but essentially the sequel puts us back in Hyrule to visit and explore it with total freedom.

Even so, one of the biggest unknowns that has remained in the air around this second part is that of know what happened to the Divine Beasts. These gigantic mechanical constructions played a fundamental role in the original title as they were necessary to defeat Ganon, but for some reason they were completely removed in this sequel without leaving a trace of them.

Well, it was Hidemaro Fujibayashi, its director, who came on stage to offer an explanation in an interview with The Telegraph, the same one in which he revealed a great curiosity about cuckoos. However, the reason he has offered for his disappearance It’s not very convincingsince he has simply limited himself to saying that they ceased to exist because they had already fulfilled their role.

They disappeared after Ganon the Cataclysm was defeated. All the people of Hyrule witnessed this, but there is no one who knows the mechanism or reason why they disappeared, and it is considered a mystery. It is believed that since Ganon disappeared during the Cataclysm, they also disappeared because they had fulfilled their role.

People have simply assumed that the reason behind their disappearance is probably related to ancient Sheikah technology and there doesn’t seem to have been anyone who has attempted to explore this matter in depth. The main civilizations in Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are completely different, so we thought about the game based on concepts that matched each of these civilizations.

Unfortunately, the explanation is not too deep and it does not have much to do with the plot behind these games, but being a reason given by the director of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom There is no choice but to settle and accept the fact that they are simply magically gone.

