Singaporeans are reluctant to own cars because permits are very expensive. Photo/Reuters

SINGAPORE – Owning a car in Singapore, one of the most expensive countries in the world, has always been a luxury. But costs have now soared to an all-time high.

A 10-year Certificate of Entitlement – ​​a permit that people in the rich city state must purchase before they are even allowed to buy a vehicle – is now priced at a record minimum of USD 76,000 or the equivalent of IDR 1.2 billion. That’s more than four times the price in 2020 based on data from the Land Transport Authority of Singapore.

And that’s just buying the right to buy a standard Category A car, with a small to medium engine of 1,600cc or lower.

Those who want something bigger or flashier – like an SUV – will have to shell out $106,630 for a Category B license – up from $102,900.

Then there’s the cost of the vehicle itself to think about.

The quota system was introduced in 1990 to minimize traffic and reduce emissions in the space-starved city-state of 5.9 million people but which has an impressive public transport network.

This makes cars unaffordable for the average Singaporean, where the median monthly household income in 2022 is USD7,376.

Ricky Goh, a local car dealer, said he “almost fainted” when he heard of the price increase. “Sales have been very bad. “Besides, this will have a worse impact on business,” he told CNN.

Wong Hui Min, a mother of two, said she may need to rethink her reliance on cars even though they mostly run for her family.

“I often run around, taking my children to and from school, as well as for other activities such as swimming lessons and tutoring. I need my car. Taking a taxi or sharing a ride anywhere is not convenient for me,” he said.