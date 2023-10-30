loading…

Palestinian children in Gaza are victims of the Israel-Hamas war. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – The death toll in Gaza, Palestine, in the Israel-Hamas war has reached more than 8,000 people. The Ministry of Health in Gaza said half of them were children.

The war was triggered by Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, which was named Operation Storm al-Aqsa. This attack killed more than 1,400 people, and hundreds more were kidnapped.

Israel responded by declaring war. The Zionist military has bombarded Gaza almost non-stop, causing more than 8,000 deaths and destruction in the Palestinian enclave.

The large number of civilian casualties in Gaza has attracted criticism from many parties in Israel. One of them was Norwegian Prime Minister (PM) Jonas Gahr Store, who said that the Israeli military response to Hamas attacks had been disproportionate.

“International law stipulates that (the response) must be proportional. Civilians must be taken into account, and humanitarian law is very clear on this. “I think this limit has been exceeded,” said PM Store to NRK radio, Monday (30/10/2023).

“Almost half of the thousands of people killed were children,” he said.

“Israel has the right to defend itself, and I realize that it is very difficult to defend itself against attacks from densely populated areas like Gaza,” Store said.

4 Reasons Gaza Children Are Easy Targets for Israeli Attacks

1. Geographic Location

Gaza is a densely populated area, with more than 2 million people. Many of them are children.

Gaza, which has been blockaded for years, has also often been the site of confrontations between Palestinian resistance groups, such as Hamas, and the Israeli military.

Geographical conditions like this make children vulnerable to being targets of Israeli military attacks when war breaks out like now.