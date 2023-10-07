loading…

Millions of Afghan refugees in Pakistan will be expelled. Photo/Reuters

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani government has announced that all undocumented Afghan migrants and refugees must leave Pakistan by early next month, either voluntarily or by force.

Pakistan hosts nearly 4.4 million Afghan refugees living in the country and more than 1.7 million illegally. That is a heavy burden for Pakistan.

Here are 6 reasons why Pakistan launched a policy of expelling Afghan refugees.

1. Increasing acts of violence committed by Afghan refugees



Photo/Reuters

Citing Al Jazeera, the increasing number of violent attacks, interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said that “14 out of 24” suicide bombings this year were carried out by Afghan nationals.

“We have given them a deadline of November 1,” Bugti said.

Pakistan has seen a dramatic increase in violence this year with most attacks occurring in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the southwestern province of Balochistan, both of which border Afghanistan.

The government has repeatedly alleged that the Afghan Taliban provides safe haven for fighters belonging to the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which is ideologically aligned with the Afghan Taliban.

Since the TTP’s decision to renege on a peace agreement with the Pakistani government in November, the group has carried out more than 300 attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province alone this year.

The frequency and intensity of attacks is increasing. Two recent attacks in Mastung town in Balochistan and Hangu town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last month killed more than 60 people and injured dozens more.

Kabul, for its part, denies the accusations, and says that security concerns in Pakistan have nothing to do with Afghans.

2. The Taliban Denies Involvement in Bomb Attacks in Pakistan



Photo/Reuters

Afghanistan’s interim government led by the Taliban issued a strong rebuke of Pakistan’s announcement, calling it “unacceptable”.