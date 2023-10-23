Ryan Reynolds’ Mercenary with a Mouth and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine Will Face Off in Deadpool 3

Shawn Levydirector of Deadpool 3, hints who would be the winner in a confrontation between Ryan Reynolds’ Mercenary with a Mouth and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

Deadpool vs Lobezno

In the third movie of the mercenary with a mouth, Deadpool and Wolverine will fight each other before they come to work together to solve a problem that affects them both. In fact, the debate about who would win in said fight is very present among fans of Marvel. Now, Shawn Levy has finally spoken out on the subject.

Levy has hinted who will win in an interview with the media Comic Book Movieconfirming that it must be the Logan by Jackman.

“At every turn, Ryan is incredible at wanting Deadpool to lose. The truth is that Deadpool is incredible, but he has many flaws… and Wolverine is Wolverine.”

Deadpool 3 Its release date is May 3, 2024, but due to the current Screen Actors Guild strike, it is a matter of time before Marvel announces its delay.