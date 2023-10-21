Throughout the weeks that we have been in the contest, the leadership of the The Floor board classification has been changing and the largest territory has been changing owners. Teresa, Alberto, Clara Isabel, Roi and Alejandro have been the ones who have managed to finish some of the programs at the top and that has made them earn a significant amount of money.

Now, the only prize at stake is the most important one. The end. The 100,000 euros for conquering the entire board. The decisions made by the 13 finalists and the random one will determine who will play the last duel. Shall we review who have been the contestants who have reached the eighth program of The Floor?

The advantaged

Alejandro came out to play for the first time in the penultimate program and, after winning three duels, he placed first in the fight for 100,000 euros with 65 squares. He is a clear example that it doesn’t matter how long you’ve been playing or how many matches you’ve had, if you manage to defeat the most powerful person at the right time, you will overtake all your rivals.

The professor will have to defend the Goya Award category in the next program, which he has inherited from Toni. Alejandro has claimed to be a film lover and able to live up to his new theme, but he is aware that most of his colleagues will not hesitate to go after him. Will he manage to defend his vast territory to the end?

They complete the top 6

Although he is very far from Alejandro, the second position in the fight for 100,000 euros is occupied by Pablo with 9 squares. The strategist par excellence of the edition now defends the black and white film category after having defeated José María in the sixth program.

They are followed by Juanan, with five squares, and Mireia, with four. Both managed to win the duel they played in the sixth program and still maintain their initial categories: national soccer and chefs.

Patrizia and Jorge occupy three squares each. The sports journalist has been calm in her place for several weeks and maintains her initial category of models. For her part, Jorge has inherited Leticia’s celebrity origins theme.

Four people with two boxes

Josu, Javier, Daniel and Isabel María are the contestants who occupy two spaces on the board. All of them have only played one duel, but that has helped them reach the final and fight for 100,000 euros.

Social chronicle, football emblems, Eurovision and prodigies are the categories defended by these four contestants. Some of them have already been classified as feared by their peers, but whoever wants to win the final prize will have to dare anyone.

Three contestants who have not yet played

Paco Luis, Eduardo Grimaldi and Eduardo López are the only contestants who occupy a single square on the board. None of them have been challenged by their teammates in the contest and that is why we have not seen them play yet. But in the last program we will be able to see them in action! Will any of them surprise? Don’t miss the grand finale of The Floor next Wednesday!