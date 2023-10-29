Matthew Langford Perry was born on August 19, 1969 in Williamstown, Massachusetts, United States and grew up in Ottawa, Canada, where his taste for acting began to be born.

It was not until the 90s when his career in the world of cameras and spotlights began to take off, the day he moved to Los Angeles, California, where he auditioned for several films and television series.

His first characters were in the movie “Second Chance” playing Chazz Russell; “My name is Anna”, where he played Desi Arnaz Jr., or in the series “Sidney” where he played Billy Kells.

But everything changed when, in 1994, Perry received a call to play the role that would lead him to stardom. The actor gave life to the character Chandler Bing in the famous series “Friends” where he shared cameras with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc

y David Schwimmer.

The series became a cultural phenomenon of the time, and Matthew Perry became one of the most popular stars, recognized to this day.

