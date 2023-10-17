Who is Abdelsalam Lassoued, the Brussels attacker

Abdelsalam Lassoued, the Tunisian attacker who killed two men in Brussels on the evening of Monday 16 October, landed in Lampedusa on a small boat in 2011.

This was revealed by La Repubblica, according to which the 45-year-old, killed by the police in a firefight in the Schaerbeek district, had subsequently moved to Sweden, a country from which he would have been expelled to return to Italy where in 2016 he was already indicated by the Digos in Bologna as radicalized.

The Brussels attacker was identified by the police thanks to a tip-off, as confirmed by a note from the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office: “This morning, shortly after 8, a witness informed the Brussels police that he had spotted the alleged perpetrator of the attack. ‘attack in a liquor store in Schaerbeek’.

“The police intervened on the spot. During the intervention, shots were fired by the police and the suspect was killed. The emergency services attempted to resuscitate him, he was transferred to hospital where he was declared dead at 9.38 am. A weapon and a bag of clothes were found in the bar” the note continues.

According to initial investigations, the man acted alone while a weapon compatible with the one used in the attack was found in his home.

The Brussels attack

Immediately after the attack in the center of Brussels, in which at least two people died, the alleged killer, Lassoued Abdeslam, 45, a Tunisian asylum seeker, posted a video on Facebook in which he claimed his membership in ISIS, Islamic State, boasting of having eliminated non-believers and claiming to have fired to “avenge the Muslims”. The video remained online for several minutes before being deleted. The man, radicalized, was already known to the intelligence services.

The suspect, according to what we read on the website of the Belgian newspaper Sudinfo.be which cites anonymous qualified sources, was known to the federal intelligence services for his Islamic radicalisation. Information that still remains “to be confirmed” officially. The Belgian TV RTBF instead claimed that he was known to the Tunisian authorities for facts linked to terrorist activities.

The man, according to Belgian media reports, citing information learned from the security services, has been an asylum seeker since 2019 and is said to be domiciled in Schaerbeek, a neighborhood known for being the place from which one of the ISIS attackers who entered action in the Belgian capital itself in the bloodiest years of Islamic terrorism in Europe.