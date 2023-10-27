Suara.com – Tarot expert Koko Anthony predicts that Fuji’s career will overflow again next year. This statement seems to refute Tiktokers Tirta Siregar who said that Fuji’s career would soon fade.

“In 2024, Fuji’s name will be even brighter, because no matter what, his fans and admirers always support him,” said Anthony on YouTube Intense Investigation, quoted Friday (27/10/2023).

However, he did not deny that there were many who were jealous of Fuji. Moreover, the owner of the full name Fujianti Utami is considered not to have any achievements in the world of entertainment.

“Many people are jealous of Fuji’s capacity for not having any achievements. That’s why many people think here that Fuji’s career has nothing,” he said.

In fact, according to Anthony, there are many young people who are actually inspired by Fuji. They use Fuji’s figure as motivation in their lives.

Fuji’s character, who always appears cheerful, actually becomes an encouragement for young people his age to work.

“But as seen from the tarot here, Fuji’s career is motivating young people today, because no matter what, Fuji always appears happy,” said Anthony.

Meanwhile, Fuji’s father, Haji Faisal, also responded to the issue of his daughter’s career which was said to be fading. He admitted that he was relaxed about things like that.

“Just enjoy this life. Everything is safe and peaceful,” he said.

Haji Faisal also doesn’t seem to want to be bothered by Julid netizen’s comments. He is sure that only a handful of people are unhappy among the many people who are fans of Fuji.

Just let people say what they want to say, there aren’t many people who are talking in July, only a few.