Because on Nintendo Switch you can also experience true terror, we have prepared a series of offers and discounts for the console between 5 and 16 euros; Prepare well to play on a dock or laptop, because you are going to have a hard time.

Nintendo always has offers active in the eShop of Switch, some discounts which usually go hand in hand with the festivity. Since it’s Halloween night soon, they lower he precio of many titles that focus on the terror.

This time we leave you with 10 horror games on offer between 5 and 16 euros to accompany you these days, because the most terrifying month of the year It’s not over until Mariah Carey plays.

Most of these adventures focus on single-player stories, except for one specific case that is quite the opposite and continues to receive content today since its premiere in 2016.

On this occasion we have thought that the genre is very important to enjoy horror, that is why here is adventure, puzzles, mystery, survival horror and/or platforms; all this in a terrifying environment.

And we are going to start as soon as possible with a adventure from a well-known horror saga, which everyone has seen on sale at some point and has never bought; except today, which may be the exception.

10 horror games on offer for Nintendo Switch between €5 and €16

Resident Evil Revelations 2

Resident Evil Revelations 2 It is a wonderful sequel to the sub-saga that was born in Nintendo 3DS and whose sequel is available on Switch. The first of these horror games on sale for Nintendo Switch.

A pure survival that you can enjoy in split-screen cooperative and with extra action-oriented modes that are wonderful. Its offer for €7.99 in the eShop at a 68% discount leaves it at a very good price.

Analysis of Resident Evil Revelations 2

Oxenfree

Oxenfree is an indie Night School Studio, a studio formed by former Telltale employees. The game is a supernatural teenage thriller in which we will control Alex, another of the 10 horror games on sale for Nintendo Switch.

When taking his stepbrother Jonas to a late-night party, everything goes wrong, A gap opens to another dimension and different ghosts arrive from there.. Intrigued? Its 50% discount means it can be purchased for €4.99 on the eShop.

Outlast 2

Outlast 2 is the next horror offering on offer for Nintendo Switch. What would happen if one day you woke up in a town far from the hand of God… and occupied by a dangerous sect? This game answers that question that everyone asks.

Unlike in Outlast, the protagonist is Blake Langermann, a cameraman who works with his wife Lynn because they are both investigative journalists who dig deep to publish stories that no one else would dare to investigate; It only costs €4.49 on the eShop for its 85% sale.

Outlast 2 Analysis

Little Nightmares Complete Edition

Little Nightmares Complete Edition is the definitive version of the game by Tarsier Studios. Immerse yourself in its enigmatic atmosphere to face the fears of your childhood in a adventure starring Six and another of the horror games on sale for Nintendo Switch.

Ayúdale a escape from the Maw and revive much more with Secrets of the Maw, a parallel adventure like the Runaway Child; another prisoner looking to escape. All of this on sale with a 75% discount and for €8.49 in the eShop.

Little Nightmares Analysis

Alan Wake Remastered

Alan Wake Remastered It is the writer’s perfect literary work, although at the cost of sacrificing his vacation. Discover this best-seller among the 10 horror games on sale for Nintendo Switch.

Wake and Alice are a couple who travel to Bright Falls to redirect their lost creativity, discover the return 11 years later with improved 4K graphics and its two narrative expansions included; all of this on a 50% discount and for only €14.99 on the eShop.

Analysis of Alan Wake Remastered

Alien: Isolation

Alien: Isolation It was the scariest xenomorph adventure of 2014, a survival horror very similar to Alien, the eighth passenger from 1979 and with the particularity that you also have to hide and flee; another of the 10 horror games on sale for Nintendo Switch.

This game allows you to relive the story 15 years later with Amanda, Ellen Ripley’s daughter, to discover the truth about her mother’s disappearance. Discover the rest of it thanks to its 35% discount and its €12.99 on the eShop.

Alien Isolation Analysis

Darkwood

Darkwood is a survival horror without forced scares and with a top-down perspective where we will have to survive in a forest by collecting resources, manufacturing objects and learning skills. One of the horror games on sale for Nintendo Switch more interesting.

With a day and night cycle, we will alternate exploration in different biomes. But when night falls, we will have to survive. Its 50% offer leaves the game at €7.49 on the eShop, perfect to get started if you have never done so.

Darkwood Analysis

Super Lone Survivor

Super Lone Survivor is a survival game where you must help the protagonist escape from the city, all because of a lethal disease. Get food, use stealth, or kill all the other 10 horror games on sale for Nintendo Switch.

The masked protagonist must escape by all means while having to take care of his mental health or descend into madness; all up to you. The rest awaits after its 50% discount and €9.99 in the eShop.

Killer Frequency

Killer Frequency it’s a first-person horror and puzzle game Set in 1987 and you play as Forrest Nash, a small-town American late-night talk show radio host whose listeners are being stalked by a mysterious killer.

With a mix of horror and some doses of humor, it skillfully combines decision-making through branching dialogue with moments of exploration. Discover the rest now that it is 40% off and costs €14.99 on the eShop.

Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight is an asymmetric game perfect for reviving the slasher genre of cinema, it recreates the ”psycho-killer” essence in video games and is the last of the 10 horror games on sale for Nintendo Switch.

He Behavior game Go all in on terror with four survivors facing a dangerous serial killer in exciting multiplayer games. Join the fight now as it costs €14.99 on the eShop for its 50% discount.

Análisis de Dead by Daylight

As you can see, we have left solo and cooperative adventures. Because being scared doesn’t always have to mean playing alone, a friend can also accompany you.

These have been 10 horror games on offer for Nintendo Switch between 5 and 16 eurosbecause no one said you couldn’t be scared on the console.