Israel and its allies oppose the humanitarian ceasefire resolution. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The United States, Israel, Austria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Fiji, Guatemala, Hungary, Israel, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay and Tonga voted against the resolution proposed by Jordan.

The resolution calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and demands aid access to Gaza.

Forty-five other countries abstained, including Canada, which has introduced an amendment explicitly condemning Hamas and “hostage taking.” Other abstainers included Germany, which staunchly supported Israel in the war, and Britain.

The resolution made by Jordan on behalf of Arab groups does not directly mention “Hamas” or “hostage taking”.

However, they called for “an immediate, durable and sustainable ceasefire, and called for immediate humanitarian assistance, including the resumption of water, electricity and shipping supplies – something Israel has not allowed… fuel.”

The General Assembly has adopted the non-binding resolution, with 120 votes in favor, 14 against, and 45 abstentions, as Israel expands ground operations and cuts communications in Gaza.

This resolution was introduced by Canada in response to a resolution introduced by a group of Arab countries calling for an “immediate, durable and sustainable humanitarian ceasefire”.

The US also supported the amendment, criticizing Jordan’s original resolution for not explicitly mentioning Hamas by name.

Eighty-eight members voted in favor, 55 against and 23 abstained, and the amendment failed to gain a two-thirds majority.

