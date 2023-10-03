Bizarrap generated great expectations on social networks with the announcement of Music Sessions 57 that it made in the purest style of the movie “The Wolf of Wallstreet”. Before she had changed his name to Bizapop Therefore, there was speculation about possible collaborations with Belinda, Danna Paola or the Argentine TINI.

However, the music producer also known as BZRP ended the mystery and this Monday announced that the next Music Sessions to be released will be with the Argentine Milo Jbut who is he and what is his career?

This collaboration comes after several months of work for Biza, whose last collaboration was with the Puerto Rican singer and dancer Rauw Alejandro, who days before had ended his relationship with the Spanish Rosalía, with whom he was even engaged.

Given the reach that the Argentine music producer had achieved with the Music Sessions of Shakira and Peso Pluma, it was speculated that in this latest installment he could even sing with the Canadian Justin Bieber.

And there were those who became conspiratorial and found in the teaser that the Argentinian released on YouTube symbolisms that supposedly announced a collaboration with the Baby, Peaches and Yummy interpreter. However, everything remained in theories, given that this Monday Bizarrap shared an image on social networks in which he announced a collaboration with one of his compatriots. The song will be released next Wednesday, October 5.

Who is Milo J?

His real name is Camilo Joaquín Villaruel and he is a 16-year-old singer, rapper and songwriter. He was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and at the end of 2021 he released his first single “Tus Vueltas”.

However it was until he released the song “Miraculous” who achieved true commercial recognition in his country. His collaboration with producer Taiu led him to achieve 250 million listens on Spotify and more than 85 million views on YouTube.

Milo J participated in the 2023 Evening of the Year where he sang with Nicki Nicole the songs “Rara Vez”, “Milagrosa”, and “Dispara”, while he accompanied Duki in the performance of “Malbec”.

