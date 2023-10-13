In the Marvel Universe there is a demonic entity called Zaniac and now we are going to review its history.

Marvel comics are home to a wide range of characters, from the iconic Avengers to the most sinister villains. One of the darkest and least known characters is Zaniac, a demonic entity that has been introduced in the second season of the MCU Loki series. Now, let’s explore the enigmatic history and shocking abilities of him.

Origins in the dark dimension.

Zaniac’s story begins in the Dark Dimension, a mysterious and shadowy place. This entity manifests as a swarm of demonic and parasitic creatures with a dark purpose: to possess a host and unleash an uncontrollable bloodlust. His creation is attributed to Dormammu, a powerful being that we saw in the film Doctor Strange (2016).

Evil incarnated in Jack the Ripper.

Zaniac moved from the Dark Dimension to Earth in the late 19th century. His first possession was a man named Tom Malverne, a misanthropic hunchback filled with resentment towards the world around him. Under the influence of Zaniac, Malverne became a notorious serial killer known as Jack the Ripper, carrying out a series of brutal murders in Whitechapel, London.

Jack the Ripper’s legacy continued throughout the centuries, as the demonic entity continued to possess different individuals, each of whom became a serial killer.

The modern incarnation.

The story takes an even darker turn in the modern era, when the entity possessed actor Brad Wolfe while filming a horror film. Wolfe, dressed as the film’s villain Zaniac, was caught in a nuclear explosion that gave him superhuman abilities. Now, he possessed enormous strength and the ability to create knives of pure energy.

Marvel

The confrontation with Thor.

Under the influence of the Zaniac, Wolfe kidnapped Shawna Lynde, unleashing chaos on the University of Chicago. This event attracted the attention of Thor, the god of thunder, who confronted the villain to save Shawna. The battle was intense, with Zaniac hurling knives of deadly energy at the mighty Thor. However, the Norse god prevailed, throwing his enemy off a rooftop and finally subduing him.

Marvel

The persistent infection.

After Wolfe’s capture, the demonic entity still lingered, waiting for a new opportunity. Freed by “Thug” Thatcher, a former enemy of Thor, Zaniac began a new reign of terror. However, his attempt to kill Jane Foster, the friend of Dr. Donald Blake (Thor’s alter ego), led him to murder Thatcher’s ex-girlfriend Ruby, and finally to be killed by the latter’s henchman. .

An end to the temporal conflict.

Despite Wolfe’s death, Zaniac would not become completely extinct. The entity, as always, was looking for a new host. However, this time, his path crossed with the god of thunder and Justice Peace, an agent of the Time Variance Authority. Together, they traveled back in time and killed all the Zaniac creatures, ending their reign of terror and preventing a world war.

Zaniac’s story is a reminder that even in a universe full of superheroes, there are threats beyond imagination. This demonic entity has left a dark mark on the world of comics, and his legacy is a testament to the diversity of characters Marvel has created over the years.

