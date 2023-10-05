Suara.com – Yoan Sandradyta recently went viral following his statement which sparked controversy. This was after the celebgram commented on cases of forest and land fires (karhutla) that occurred in Palembang and its surroundings.

Through his Instagram Story video, Yoan actually said that forest and land fires usually happen every year. In fact, it is known that forest and land fires have triggered an increase in the number of ISPA sufferers in Palembang.

However, for this mother of one child, forest and land fire cases in Palembang have become commonplace every year. He even admitted that he would burn down the forest if he intended to clear land.

This statement made him flooded with insults from netizens. Now Yoan Sandradyta has apologized for his controversial statement.

