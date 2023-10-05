loading…

Wab Kinew became a Canadian indigenous politician who successfully served as PM of the Province of Manitoba. Photo/Reuters

OTTAWA – Wab Kinew was elected premier of the Canadian province of Manitoba, becoming the first indigenous leader to hold the position.

The 41-year-old’s appointment to the province’s top post comes after the centre-left New Democratic Party (NDP) secured a majority of 34 out of 57 seats in elections held earlier this week.

“Manitoba is doing something more progressive than any major city,” Kinew said in his victory speech on Wednesday. “We elected a strong team of New Democrats to improve health care and make your life more affordable.”

Why is Kinew’s win important and what is the background? Here are 4 facts about the Kinew Plague.

Kinew was the son of an Anishinaabe chief from the Onigaming First Nations territory in the neighboring province of Ontario, Manitoba. As a child, he moved to Winnipeg, the capital of Manitoba, with his family, where his father worked as a professor at the University of Winnipeg.

First Nations are one of three Indigenous or Aboriginal groups in Canada. According to the 2021 census, Canada’s Indigenous population is 1,807,250, or 5 per cent of the national population.

The Indigenous population is broken down into Inuit (70,540), Metis (624,220) and First Nations (1,048,405). The latter were referred to as Indians until the 1970s when the term First Nation became more common.

There are currently more than 630 First Nations communities in Canada, representing more than 50 Nations and 50 Indigenous languages.

2. Non-Indigenous Tribes Holding Important Posts

No, he wasn’t the first Indigenous premier, but he was the first First Nations politician to lead the state.

Manitoba’s first Indigenous Premier was John Norquay from the Metis community. He took office in 1878.

3. Symbols of the Rise of Indigenous Tribes in Canadian Politics

Becoming Manitoba’s 25th leader was significant for Kinew and First Nations communities, especially because Canada’s indigenous people were not allowed to vote until 1960. Some Aboriginal rights were not fully recognized until 1982.

Manitoba has the highest proportion of Indigenous people in Canada. According to the 2021 census, there are 164,289 registered and 63 different First Nations in the province alone.

Before becoming NDP leader in 2017, Kinew was a member of the hip-hop groups Slangblossom and Dead Indians. He also worked as a journalist and university administrator.

In his victory speech, he said: “This is proof of the progress of our province and our country. There’s still a long way to go, but you can’t tell me we haven’t made progress.

“I was given a second chance at life.”

4. Focus on Bringing Change to Life

Kinew’s election campaign focused on health care, and he promised to reopen three recently closed emergency rooms to Manitobans as well as a new cancer treatment centre. He also said the province would invest in more social housing.

