OB, the devoted TVA technician, and a manual that would change everything we know in the Loki series

Get ready for a journey through time and space, because the second season of Loki is giving us something to talk about. In the midst of plots full of intrigue and temporal twists, one question steals our sleep: who the hell created the Temporal Variation Authority (TVA)?

But it’s more convoluted than it seems. Tom Hiddleston, our favorite God of Lies, is on a mission against time to avoid being erased from existence. But that’s not the best. OB, a technician played by Ke Huy Quan, becomes a key character in understanding the intricate mysteries of this powerful organization.

The textbook paradox: OB vs Kang

If you thought He Who Remains, also known as a variant of Kang, was the real boss, wait until you hear this. OB has a manual that all employees have to read. This book becomes an object of desire for Ravonna Renslayer, who discovers that they are all kidnapped variants of the sacred timeline.

Now, things get better. The manual ends up in the hands of Victor Timely, a variant of Kang. So, the true origin of the temporary organization becomes a temporary mess of epic proportions. Who inspired who here?

A world in danger and heroes adrift

While Loki is busy solving the riddle of the TVA, other heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) face threats caused by the actions of Sylvie, who decided to kill the One Who Remains. Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne fight a Kang variant in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It’s not a walk in the park, I assure you.

At the end of the day, The second season of the series presents us with an interesting paradox that calls into question everything we knew about this mystical temporal organization. OB and Victor Timely, each in their own way, have contributed to the creation of the TVA, but who came first? The only thing clear is that Loki has us hooked on his temporal mysteries.

The art of reinventing Loki: the evolution of the God of Deception

The second season of Loki is not only leaving us speechless because of its plot, but also because of how he has developed his main character. Tom Hiddleston has been the MCU’s Loki since we first saw him in Thor in 2011. With each appearance, the God of Deception has evolved, and this season takes it to a whole new level. He now not only is he grappling with questions of identity and existentialism, but he is also fighting an organization that has somehow managed to corset time itself. The main character has become more reflective and aware of his own being.

This focus on character development is a reflection of the Marvel universe itself, which continues to expand. Unlike other characters like Iron Man or Captain America, whose arcs were closed with Avengers: Endgame, Loki has the opportunity to explore new horizons, even beyond the second season. He’s already confirmed to appear in the next Doctor Strange movie, meaning his role in the MCU is far from over.

While other characters have had to face external challenges, such as villains or global crises, the God of Deception is on a journey that is both external and internal, making him unique in the MCU’s repertoire of heroes and anti-heroes.

These new elements enrich the story being told in the second season and make us wonder: if the TVA is capable of controlling time, who controls Loki? Or rather, can anyone really control an ever-evolving God of Deception?