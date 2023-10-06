The viral phenomenon known as “The Nun”, where a person dresses up and does some dances on top of a mechanical ride, has reached the famous and already traditional October parties in Guadalajara, becoming one of the main attractions of the event. However, Behind the characteristic costume and mask is a man named Gabriel.

For Gabriel, Their work is extremely entertaining and challenging, since their main objective is to make people laugh.and he achieves it in a unique way: dancing on the rides to the rhythm of bands, reggaeton and classic songs like “La Macarena.”

Gabriel comments that he started dancing thanks to his cousin’s teaching, but continues to constantly practice to provide the best experience to the public.

I’ve been learning it for a while, but once you know it, you don’t forget it. Dancing a lot is what it entails, I learned from a cousin, but thank God I already know it and here we are entertaining people, he expressed.

Despite this, he occasionally faces small mishaps, like a fall that went viral during the October Holidays.

“If I fell, the dress is too long, I stepped on it and fell, but it was an accident, nothing happens,” she commented calmly.

How can you witness the “La Monja” show at the October Festival?

The show “The Nun” starts at 7:00 p.m. in a mechanical game that rotates at high speed. During his performance, “La Monja” is not the only one who dances; Anyone who wants can join in the fun, and the music and the narrator complement the environment.

“Many people dare to dance and have fun; Saturdays and Sundays are the busiest days, and we continue until 3 in the morning“he concluded.

Despite criticism, mainly on social networks, Gabriel and the entire game team have received a positive response. Its goal is simple: entertain and encourage visitors.which explains why people gather to record videos and take photos with “La Monja.”

It is worth mentioning that the idea of ​​”The Nun” in this mechanical game, at least in Mexico, It is attributed to Atracciones García, and the role of “La Monja” is played by Pamela Jasso, a 17-year-old girl originally from Celaya, Guanajuato.

AH

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions