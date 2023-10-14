

For two years he has been disrupting the CBR to such an extent that last week all driving tests had to be canceled for three days. Who is that stalking ex-driving school owner Henrie Kamps? What inspires and drives him? Is he a whistleblower who has a point in his tsunami of criticism towards the CBR and has become frustrated because he has become a voice crying in the desert? Or is it simply one big personal vendetta from a jealous ex whose former girlfriend ran off with a CBR driving examiner? And is he actually crazy or genius?