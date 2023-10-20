Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto Bring a Bold Twist to the Ultimate Spider-Man Saga, But Variant Covers Leave More Questions Than Answers

New York is about to receive a completely renewed Spider-Man, but what we don’t know is who will be under the mask. You’re curious, right? Well hold on, curves are coming. The Marvel universe seems ready to give us goosebumps with its new release: Ultimate Spider-Man #1, the work of comic titans Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto. And yes, the variant covers of “suit teaser” have left us with our hearts in our fists.

The secret behind the mask

The recent advance puts us on the trail of a Spider-Man who could be the sum of Peter Parker, Ben Reilly and Miguel O’Hara. We’re not talking about just any Spider-Man, folks. In Hickman’s own words during NYCC, this Ultimate Spider-Man is “a book I never thought he would write. It’s kind of a Peter B. Parker situation…”

It’s as if we are in some kind of mysterious guessing game. Everyone is wondering: Where does this new Spider-Man come from? What suit will he wear? We already know about Miles Morales and his recent outfit, but this seems to be another level of complication. The Ultimate Invasion series showed us a world where Peter Parker never became Spider-Man, thanks to the direct intervention of The Maker. So, with that panorama, we have to ask ourselves: Who will be this new Spider-Man?

How will this affect Spider-Man’s legacy?

We enter uncharted territory with this new Spider-Man, which inevitably leads us to think about the character’s legacy and how this new approach could change fans’ perception. Spider-Man’s history is filled with changes, from different characters taking on the mantle to plots that defy continuity. However, what Hickman and Checchetto present to us here might be the most significant change since the arrival of Miles Morales, who practically changed the rules of the game by becoming a non-white version of the iconic superhero.

It is undeniable that the character of Spider-Man has been able to adapt to different generations. His ability to navigate personal challenges, from teenage problems to moral dilemmas, makes him a universally relatable character. This new chapter in the Ultimate Spider-Man saga not only has the potential to break the Internet, but also to once again transform the rich tapestry of characters and plots that make up the spider universe. Will this new Spider-Man be a reflection of today’s society, or perhaps a cry of nostalgia for longtime fans? Only time will tell.

The definitive twist to the saga

Hickman is no stranger to the Marvel universe. With works like House of X / Powers of X, the writer has already shown that he knows how to shake the foundations of any story. Here he comes with a fresh proposal, together with the acclaimed artist Checchetto, who previously worked on Daredevil. The two are gearing up to unveil “a bold new version of Spider-Man,” and fans couldn’t be more excited.

No less than three “suit teaser” variant covers by Marco Checchetto have us on tenterhooks. But there are also designs by David Marquez and Mateus Manhanini, not to mention contributions by Nic Klein and Tony Daniel. Are there any clues hidden in these designs? Every detail counts when we talk about the identity of the new Spider-Man.

The historical context and comparisons

Let’s not forget that the character of Spider-Man has gone through many incarnations. From the original Peter Parker to Miles Morales, without forgetting the variations from other universes such as Gwen Stacy in the role of Spider-Woman. This new comic comes at a time of great change and expansion of the arachnid universe.

In short, the new Ultimate Spider-Man series promises to leave its mark on the Marvel universe and on our geek hearts. The 40-page comic will be available for $5.99. So now you know, prepare for the arrival of the new Ultimate Spider-Man. Do you dare to find out who he is?