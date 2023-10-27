Although he has been presented as an antagonist, Smoker has a respectful relationship with Luffy.

Smoker is one of the most interesting characters in One Piece and has a particular relationship with the protagonist.

One Piece is full of many interesting characters, all with unique aspirations and stories, the latter is a compelling reason to give the work a chance, and if you want to see it in your language, you should know that you can watch One Piece in Spanish. AND one of the best characters has always been Smoker, who presented himself as a pirate pursuer. In fact, his nickname is “The White Hunter” and he has shown on different occasions that he is committed to capturing Luffy and his company.

However, Smoker is one of the most complex characters, because despite belonging to the Navy and continually confronting pirates, he has also been forced to collaborate with these characters for various objectives. And we have prepared this post to tell you everything you need to know about Smoker.

Who is Smoker, “The White Hunter”

Members of the Navy They have proven to be interesting characters and with many exceptional abilities. An example of this is Smoker, who is known as “The White Hunter.”

Smoker is a Navy vice admiral. Besides, is user of the Moku Moku, which is of the Lodge type and allows him to become a smoke man. This means that he can turn your body into smoke, generate it, fly and much more. In fact, he is also capable of using his ability to apprehend his targets.

Obviously, being a Lodge type user, Smoker has protection from attacks without Haki. Furthermore, this character was the main antagonist when the protagonists were in Loguetown.

It is known that Smoker is a possessor of Haki and that, being a vice admiral, He is a pretty strong character within this universealthough justice has not been done to his image in the series.

Smoker can use Armor Haki very well, allowing you to reinforce your punches. However, it is unknown if he possesses Observation Haki, as he has not used it so far.

One of the main Smoker’s characteristics are that he has a weapon that is made of Kairoseki or Sea stone. This is a nanashaki jittle. This is an extremely powerful tool, as it can nullify fruit users’ abilities, as it did with Luffy. However, this weapon was destroyed at Marineford, and after the timeskip, Vergo was responsible for destroying the new version of him.

Why Smoker is so important and what is his relationship with the Straw Hats?

As we mentioned at the beginning, Smoker is one of the most complex members of the Navy, well, although he has been presented as the direct antagonist to Luffy’s actions, it is also true that they have a rather strange relationship. In fact, everything seems to indicate that they both respect each other a lot.

Logically, Smoker is able to identify the risk posed by hackers of the Straw Hat for the Navy. So they have faced each other several times and, in Loguetown, he was about to defeat him, but Luffy’s father appeared to save him. But that’s not all, because he also knows the protagonist’s values ​​and that he is not a malicious pirate, like others he has encountered.

In fact, either directly or indirectlyit is known that Smoker and Luffy have had to work together to face certain enemies and even when trying to put an end to some dangerous plans of the World Government.

And Smoker is a character who understands that sometimes the decisions of this organization can be extreme or dangerous, so it is not afraid to oppose it, because it is faithful to its ideals and its definition of justice. Furthermore, he never got along with most of the Sichibukai.

In fact, Hina, another member of the Navy, has confirmed that Smoker joined this group at the same time as her, so they have known each other for many years. Not to mention that he has also confessed that he many times had to help him to avoid being expelled from the Navy.

Smoker is an important character, because not blinded by Navy values ​​or definitions, but rather sticks to his own ideals and his definition of justice. So he’s not afraid to take a stand when necessary. This could have some implications in the final stretch of the work, especially considering the questionable decisions the Navy has been making.

