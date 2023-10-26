loading…

Police identify Robert Card as the perpetrator of the mass shooting in Maine. Photo/Wews

WASHINGTON – The police United States of America (US) has launched a manhunt for the perpetrator mass shooting that killed at least 22 people in Maine.

Authorities in Lewiston have released images of a man with a military-style assault rifle at a bowling alley and say they are searching for Robert Card, an armed and dangerous figure.

“There are now arrest warrants for Card on eight counts of murder; one for each person killed who has been identified so far,” police said.

Who is Robert Card? This is known information as quoted from Sky News, Friday (27/10/2023).

The US Army said Card, 40, was a petroleum supply specialist and Sergeant First Class – usually the rank of senior non-commissioned officer – in the reserve force.

He enlisted in December 2002 and has never been deployed to combat.

His awards include the Army Achievement Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Army Service Ribbon.

An internal police notice said Card had been committed to a mental health facility for two weeks this summer.

It also said that Card had reported hearing voices and threats of shooting at a military training base in Saco, Maine.