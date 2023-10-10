loading…

Many Islamic militant actors want to help Hamas if the US intervenes in the Gaza conflict. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The United States (US)’s intervention efforts to help Israel fight Hamas triggered mixed responses. Many parties actually stated that they would openly help Hamas if the US intervened directly in the conflict.

There are at least three parties ready to help Hamas. That makes the US play carefully in helping Israel.

Here are 3 actors who are ready to help Hamas.

1. Houthi fighters



Photo/Reuters

Yemen’s Houthi leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi said if the US intervened directly in Gaza, they would respond by taking military options, including firing drones and missiles.

Al Houthi said, “there is a red line when it comes to Gaza,” adding that they were ready to coordinate with other groups.

In Yemen, the leader of the powerful Houthi Movement warned on Tuesday that the group would respond to any US intervention in Gaza with drones, missiles and other military options.

He said the group was ready to coordinate intervention with other members of the so-called “Axis of Resistance” that includes Iran-backed Shiite Muslim factions in Iraq and the Lebanese Hezbollah group, which is already involved.

The Houthi movement in Yemen has been fighting the Saudi-led coalition since 2015 in a conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands of people, in which they have targeted strategic assets in the Gulf, especially energy facilities in Saudi Arabia.

Yemen has enjoyed a year of relative calm as peace talks gain traction.

2. Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Iraq



Photo/Reuters

Iraqi politician Hadi al-Amiri, known as the leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), threatened to target United States interests if Washington intervened to support Israel in its war in Gaza.