Prince Abdul Mateen is not only handsome, he is also known as a pilot and holds the rank of major. Photo/Intsgram/Mothership

SERI BEGAWAN TOWN – Prince Abdul Mateen Bolkiah will marry Anisha Rosnah binti Adam in a glittering royal ceremony planned for early 2024.

Prince Mateen has often attracted attention because of his handsomeness and charm. Apart from that, he also has many fans because of the glamor and wealth he has as the son of a sultan.

Here are 5 facts about Prince Abdul Mateen.

1. Son of the Sultan of Brunei



Foto/Instagram/Mothership

Prince Mateen, 32, is the son of the ruler of Brunei, Yang Mulia Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, and his ex-wife Datin Paduka Seri Hajah Mariam Hj Abdul Aziz.

The prince was a helicopter pilot who served as mayor in the Royal Brunei Air Force, and regularly carried out diplomatic duties alongside his father.

2. Likes playing polo



Foto/Instagram/Mothership

An avid polo player – with a large following on social media – he has won two bronze medals for Brunei at the Southeast Asian Games.

3. Helicopter Pilot and Major Rank



Foto/Instagram/Mothership

According to The Star, Prince Mateen is a trained helicopter pilot and served as a major in the Royal Brunei Air Force.

4. Frequently Carry Out Diplomatic Duties



Foto/Instagram/Mothership

Pangeran Mateen routinely carries out diplomatic duties with his father, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

In one of his recent visits, Prince Mateen visited Singapore in September.

He was hosted for lunch by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and the two reaffirmed the special relationship between their countries.

During the visit, Prince Mateen also appeared in a TikTok video with Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, which was viewed around 950,000 times.