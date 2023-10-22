Already tested during the break for the 2022 World Cup and in the summer tour in the United States, developed as a defender in Anderlecht and then made a midfielder, he follows in the footsteps of Huijsen and Yildiz

It’s his turn too. Max Allegri draws again from the Next Gen: Joseph Nonge Boende will be the one to make up for the numerical hole created in midfield with the disqualification of Nicolò Fagioli from now on. The class of 2005 was therefore promoted permanently to the first team, like Dean Huijsen and Kenan Yildiz.