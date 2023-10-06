loading…

Narges Mohammadi. Photo/Euroactive

JAKARTA – When the Chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, Narges Mohammadi, he read a slogan related to the women’s rights movement in Iran.

“Women, life, freedom,” said Berit Reiss-Andersen, Friday (6/10/2023).

Mohammadi is a prominent Iranian human rights activist and physicist who has fought against the oppression of women in Iran.

The following is a brief profile of the Iranian female activist who is currently in prison.

Who is Narges Mohammadi?

Iranian female activist Narges Mohammadi has for decades campaigned on the Islamic republic’s most sensitive issues. She opposes the pillars of the clerical system including the death penalty and the mandatory hijab, and steadfastly refuses to stop her campaign even behind bars.

He has not seen his children for eight years, spending most of his life in prison and admits that there is no prospect of release any time soon.

But he still emphasized that his struggle was not in vain, and said that the protest movement that erupted a year ago in Iran against the Islamic republic was still alive.

First arrested 22 years ago, Mohammadi, 51, has spent much of the past two decades in and out of prison for his relentless campaigning for human rights in Iran. He was last imprisoned since November 2021.

The activist “is the most persistent person I know,” her husband Taghi Rahmani, who has been a refugee in France since 2012 with their two children, now 17-year-old twins, told AFP.

“She had three goals in her life – respect for human rights, her feminist commitment, and justice for all the crimes she had committed,” Rahmani said.

Although he could only watch from behind bars the protests that followed the death on September 16, 2022 of Mahsa Amini – who was arrested for violating Iran’s strict women’s dress code – he said the movement made clear the level of dissatisfaction in society.