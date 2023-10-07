loading…

Mohammad Al-Deif is known as the military leader of Hamas who is feared by Israel. Photo/Global Research

GAZA – Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri, alias Mohammed Al-Deif, commander of Hamas’ military wing, the Ezz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, or Hamas defense minister, was the dark horse in the fighting between Gaza and Israel that flared in 2008, 2012 and happening again now in 2023.

Who really is Mohammed Al-Deif? Here are 5 facts related to Mohammed Al-Deif.

1. Trained and Educated by the Muslim Brotherhood

According to ahram, Al-Deif, now in his fifties, was born in Khan Younes to a Palestinian family who were expelled from their home in the village of Kawkaba, near Ashkelon, in 1948. According to his colleagues, he was trained and educated by the first generation of leaders Muslim Brotherhood in Palestine.

Al-Deif graduated from the Islamic University in Gaza, in what may have been his last performance before joining the movement created by Salah Shahada. He rose to command of the Qassam Brigades following the assassination of previous commander Emad Akl.

2. Live Underground

In contrast to his predecessors, Al-Deif is not involved in politics, or even appears in public. He is the one who lives underground, or in training camps and fields in Gaza, when necessary.

His only public appearance was in a documentary by Al-Jazeera. Even then his face was covered. But behind the mask, one is struck by the power of his voice, the methodical nature of his military mind, the determination to develop a special force in the guerrilla war waged by the Palestinian resistance against the Israeli occupation.

3. Transforming the Al-Qassam Brigades into a Modern Army

Khaled Al-Azbat, an operations planner in the Qassam Brigades, told Al-Ahram Weekly that his commanders had succeeded in reshaping the Brigade into a modern army, with formations and lines of command very similar to the standing army found in the Qassam Brigades.

There are divisions ranging from battalions, companies and platoons to special operations forces to weapons units. It has even developed a form of military academy with departments of military study, research, and planning. That was five years ago.

But 14 years ago, he laid the foundations for the creation of weapons for the resistance and, in particular, rockets after smuggling into Gaza became increasingly difficult.

According to Al-Azbat, Al-Deif took advantage of the Arab Spring period to engineer a qualitative change in the weapons capacity of Hamas, which Israel is currently targeting, “even though Israel will never succeed in destroying them, no matter how hard they try.” He also applied lessons learned from resistance in the war in Lebanon, and took advantage of Iranian technology in weapons manufacturing despite international restrictions.

4. Nicknamed the Invisible Ghost

While most Gazans have probably never seen the man, they have certainly heard of him. Indeed, he has become a living legend. Palestinian scholar Mohammed Abu Shaar, speaking to Weekly from Gaza, said that Al-Deif was the military mastermind of the so-called war council in Gaza, which consists of most branches of the military.

In addition, he currently commands at least 25,000 fighters. “Al-Deif remains unidentifiable even within Hamas circles, apart from his comrades in arms. “This is necessary for security reasons,” said Abu Shaar.

Just before the war in the summer of 2012, Israeli occupation forces killed Ahmed Al-Jaabari. Al-Jaabari, who appeared only once after the prisoner exchange, was another version of Mohammed A-Deif. There is still confusion between the two, said a source close to the Hamas leadership. Al-Jaabari has created confusion as to who among them is number one or number two in the Qassam Brigades. He once said that things like that were no different in the field of jihad.

However, Al-Jaabari’s death left Al-Deif as an invisible ghost of resistance and a secret code that remains a mystery even in Hamas political circles.

However, there is no doubt that he was the one who oversaw the plan to fool Israel and managed to hide captured Israeli soldiers for years. Using the same strategic ingenuity, he was also able to build numerous tunnels under the border towards Israel, which Israeli officials currently say is one of the main reasons for the current attack on Gaza.

5. Israel always fails to be arrested

Israel compared Al-Deif to Bin Laden, and Tel Aviv’s search for him to Washington’s search for the late Al-Qaeda leader. Israel has vowed to arrest him.

However, Israel’s record so far offers little hope. These attacks have consistently failed since the first attempt to target it in 2001, although they succeeded in causing some injuries.

