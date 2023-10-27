loading…

Mike Johnson is known as a supporter of former President Donald Trump who became Speaker of the US House of Representatives. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – Mike Johnson has been selected by his fellow Republicans to serve as speaker of the United States House of Representatives (DPR). That was after three weeks of chaos and three unsuccessful candidates.

Here are 5 facts about the fourth-term conservative lawmaker who is now the Republican leader in Congress:

1. Fireman’s Son



According to Reuters, Johnson, 51, was born in Shreveport, Louisiana’s third largest city, the oldest of four children and the son of a firefighter who was badly burned and disabled in the line of duty.

Before becoming a member of Congress, Johnson was an attorney who primarily worked on religious freedom issues, and successfully defended Louisiana’s ban on same-sex marriage in 2004.

“I am a Christian, a husband, a father, a conservative constitutional law attorney and a small business owner,” he told the Louisiana Baptist Message newspaper in 2016.

He was elected to the Louisiana state house in 2015 and successfully ran for Congress in 2016. He currently represents Louisiana’s fourth congressional district, which occupies the northwest corner of the state and includes his hometown of Shreveport.

2. Social Conservatives Who Oppose Gay Marriage



Johnson is a conservative perhaps best known for his defense of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

A former constitutional lawyer, he signed an amicus brief in the case seeking to overturn Pennsylvania’s election results, and called on Trump to “keep fighting.”

He opposes same-sex marriage and introduced legislation in 2022 that would prohibit schools from promoting or discussing gender identity.

He opposes abortion rights, and called the decision to overturn federal protections against abortion an “extraordinary and joyful event.”

3. Against Aid for Ukraine



