Matt Gaetz is known as a conservative politician. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – Member of the United States House of Representatives (DPR) Matt Gaetz led a group of dissident Republicans to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in a historic vote this week.

In one of the most dramatic moments of Tuesday’s ouster, Garret Graves held a cellphone aloft on the House floor, purporting to show text messages from the Gaetz campaign.

“Using official acts – official acts – to raise money,” Graves said, his voice rising with anger as he referred to the text messages. “That’s what’s disgusting about Washington.”

Gaetz became a target of his colleagues this week when he led a successful effort to oust McCarthy, the House Republican leader.

But Gaetz – a controversial figure in US politics – was undeterred. In fact, he launched an attack on Graves and the entire political establishment, a sign of the increasingly divided nature of the modern Republican Party.

“In terms of how to raise money, I am not preaching to ask patriotic Americans to consider and contribute to this fight over those who would humble themselves and bend the knee to the lobbyists and special interests that own our leadership,” Gaetz said, responding to his critics and prompting ridicule in return.

By late Tuesday night, McCarthy had been removed from his post as House speaker, and the legislature was in disarray, with no clear leader to direct its affairs.

Here are 5 facts related to Matt Gaetz ousting the speaker of the US House of Representatives.

1. Anti-establishment politician



Photo/Reuters

But experts say McCarthy’s ouster is a victory for anti-establishment figures like Gaetz, underscoring their prominence – and their willingness to wield their power in unprecedented ways.

“Gaetz has a reputation for inviting political fights,” said Adam Cayton, a political science professor at the University of West Florida. The congressman even named his podcast and 2020 book “Firebrand.”