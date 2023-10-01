In the press conference, the Special One announced the call-up of the 2005 class who could even start from the first minute

“To play as a 4, we will need Joao Costa as a starter. He will be called up but I won’t tell you if we will play as a 4.” This is the tactical indication given by Mourinho (surprisingly) at the press conference. In the Portuguese’s mind there is the possibility of switching to a 4-4-2 but to do so, according to him, he will have to start the teamexterior born in 2005. Born in Umuarama (Brazil) and naturalized PortugueseJoao Costa arrives in Rome from Corinthians in the summer of 2021 on the recommendation of Marangon, Doni’s brother. In his first season with the Giallorossi, the Portuguese winger alternated between Under 17 and Under 18 (under age) creating 6 goals in 37 appearances while in the last season injuries undermined his performance (27 appearances and two goals). This year, however, he started with his foot on the accelerator. He decided the match against Fiorentina at his debut and provided theassist per Keramitsis in the last draw achieved on the Turin pitch. Last May 5th renewed his contract with Roma until 2026 commenting on it this way on their social channels: “”Happy for the renewal of my professional contract, I will continue to train more so that this is repeated several times. Come on Romaaa!”.

Joao Costa, the technical characteristics

—

Offensive winger by left footJoao Costa makes the quality in games his main weapon. Very skilled with the ball at his feet, with his team dribbling manages to split opposing defenses in two as in the case of super goal scored against Empoli last season when he started from his own half of the pitch, then skipped over the entire Tuscan defense and placed the ball in the net after an exchange with his teammate. Mourinho will have to be good at it improve in front of goal and in particular in playing with the team. His dribbling skills often lead him to start the ball by lowering his head and not playing with his teammates. However, his qualities are indisputable, so much so that they have also noticed it in Portugal. In fact, it was last January 18th called up to the Portuguese under 18 team for an internship.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the world of Roma without missing any updates, stay connected to Forzaroma to discover all the day’s news on the Giallorossi in the league and in Europe.

September 30, 2023 (modified September 30, 2023 | 4:03 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED