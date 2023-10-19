loading…

Islamic Jihad is the second largest Gaza militant group after Hamas. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Islamic Jihad, a Palestinian militant group that is an ally of Hamas and took part in the attack on Israel from Gaza on October 7.

Islamic Jihad also denied Israeli accusations that it was behind an attack on a hospital in Gaza that killed hundreds of people.

According to Reuters, Israel and Palestine blamed each other for the bombing of Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City at the end of October 17.

Israel said Islamic Jihad was responsible, and said a failed rocket launch by the group hit the hospital. Islamic Jihad denied this, saying that it did not carry out any activity in or around Gaza City at the time.

Here are 5 facts about Islamic Jihad.

1. Set in the 1970s



Photo/Reuters

Founded in the late 1970s by Fathi Shiqaqi and Abdel-Aziz Odeh, Islamic Jihad gained support among Palestinians who were disillusioned with the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) led by Yasser Arafat. Shiqaqi was murdered in 1995 in Malta, apparently by Israeli agents.

2. Has the aim of destroying Israel



Photo/Reuters

The group vows to destroy Israel and replace it with an Islamic state that includes Palestine before the 1948 British Mandate, including the West Bank and Gaza, which Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

3. Getting Millions of Dollars of Support from Iran



Photo/Reuters

As a recipient of Iranian funding and expertise estimated by Israel at tens of millions of dollars annually.

Islamic Jihad has overseas headquarters in Beirut and Damascus and its deployment in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, although more limited than in Gaza, has recently expanded.

4. Has the Second Largest Weapons Network in Gaza



Photo/Reuters

Islamic Jihad has the second largest armed network in Gaza after the Hamas militant group that rules the region.