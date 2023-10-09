loading…

Hezbollah is ready to invade Israel to support Al-Aqsa’s Operation Storm. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hezbollah, Islamic fighters from Lebanon said they targeted Israeli military positions at the disputed Shebaa Farms on Sunday (8/10/20230. They have also tried to send their fighters into Israel.

What Hamas is doing is an act of solidarity with the Palestinian people after the unprecedented attack by the Hamas armed group from Gaza into Israel.

Israel responded with artillery attacks on southern Lebanon. No fatalities were reported.

Backed by Iran, the Shiite group has risen from a shadowy faction founded during Lebanon’s 1975-90 civil war to a well-armed force with outsized influence in the Lebanese state. Governments including the United States consider it a terrorist organization.

Here are 6 facts about Hezbollah.

1. Established in 1982



Photo/Reuters

According to Reuters, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard founded Hezbollah in 1982 to export its Islamic Revolution and fight Israeli troops who had invaded Lebanon. Sharing Tehran’s Shiite Islamic ideology, Hezbollah recruits Lebanese Shiite Muslims.

2. Have 100,000 Fighters



Photo/Reuters

Hezbollah kept its weapons at the end of the civil war to fight Israeli forces occupying the Shiite-majority south. Years of guerrilla warfare led Israel to withdraw in 2000.

Hezbollah demonstrated its military advances in 2006 during a five-week war with Israel, which erupted after the group crossed into Israel, kidnapping two soldiers and killing another. The war killed 1,200 people in Lebanon, mostly civilians, and 158 Israelis, mostly soldiers. Hezbollah fired thousands of rockets at Israel.

Its military strength grew after it was deployed to Syria in 2012 to help President Bashar al-Assad fight mostly Sunni rebels.

Hezbollah boasts of its precision rockets and says they can hit all of Israel. In 2021, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said his group had 100,000 fighters.