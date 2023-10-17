A reindeer enters the most famous pirate ship and poses new challenges for the live action One Piece. Who is Tony Tony Chopper and why is he going to revolutionize next season?

The One Piece series in Netflix has managed, almost as if by magic, to become a truly global phenomenon. But what happens when you add a medical reindeer with supernatural abilities to this successful cocktail? In reference to next season, a new member joins the Straw Hat team who comes with fur included: Tony Tony Chopper.

If you are one of those who got hooked on the series on Netflix, but have no idea what the original manga or anime is about, the arrival of this character could have left you more confused than Luffy searching for the North. But Not everything about this endearing character is pure fur and cuteness.; Behind that adorable appearance lies a crucial component of the Straw Hats. This reindeer is not just any reindeer: he has eaten the Hito Hito no Mi devil fruit, which allows him to transform into a human hybrid, speak and be much more intelligent than any other of his species.

Chopper’s emotional odyssey: from rejected to Straw Hat doctor

The beloved character among manga and anime fans found his calling and home after being disowned by his pack and the humans of Drum Island. Thanks to the wisdom of Doctors Hiriluk and Kureha, he learned the medical arts and how to be an empathetic caregiver. But not everything is study and recipes; Chopper also knows how to defend himself. His transformation into a full-time member of the Straw Hat team was more than deserved: he fought side by side with them on Drum Island and has proven his worth on numerous occasions.

Although he usually avoids flattery, the relationships that Chopper has woven into the team are essential for him. He loves spending time with Luffy and Usopp exploring corners of the world. But it’s Zoro who has a special bond with him, protecting him like an older brother would. Of course, make no mistake, the reindeer is a marvel in combat, thanks to its ability to adapt provided by its devil fruit powers.

Technical challenges: How Netflix could crack its head with Chopper

Landing Chopper in Netflix reality It is a challenge almost more complicated than finding One Piece. Makeup and prosthetics are not enough, as in the case of the fishmen from the first season. Chopper has to change forms at will, which will require considerable effort from the series’ CGI team.

If Netflix managed to create a gigantic sea monster in the second installment and make it believable, there is no reason not to expect a Chopper just as impressive. The second season of One Piece promises to be a visual and emotional feast, now more than ever with a new doctor on board.

The crew beyond Chopper

Grab your straw hat and get ready because after the arrival of Tony Tony Chopper, the Straw Hat Pirates crew is far from complete. In the original work, after Chopper joined as the team’s doctor, the following characters who join are truly iconic.

For example, there is Nico Robin, the enigmatic archaeologist who has the power to generate body parts anywhere. We also find Franky, the cyborg carpenter who is pure muscle and heart; and we can’t forget Brookthe living skeleton that brings music and a touch of mystery to the band.

Each new member who joins brings something unique: from unusual skills to emotional depths that enrich the narrative. So, if you get hooked on the arrival of Reindeer Boy, you should expect more than one surprise from the crew, as he will continue to grow much bigger, get ready for more surprises and emotions on the surface!