Hamas is a Palestinian fighting group that demands independence and wants to destroy Israel. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Palestinian Hamas fighters launched a surprise attack from Gaza on Israel, which was one of the most serious escalations in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in years.

The Al-Aqsa Hurricane Operation made Hamas a Palestinian fighting group that still has full support from the people. Israel also recognizes the group’s reliability in fighting colonialism.

Here are 5 facts about Hamas.

1. Established in 1987



According to Reuters, Hamas, or the Islamic Resistance Movement, was founded in 1987 during the first Palestinian Intifada or uprising. The group is supported by Shiite Iran and adheres to the Islamic ideology of the Muslim Brotherhood, which was founded in Egypt in the 1920s.

2. Controlling Gaza since 2007



The group has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007, after a brief civil war with forces loyal to the Fatah movement led by President Mahmoud Abbas, who is based in the West Bank and also heads the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

Hamas’ takeover of Gaza came after their victory in Palestinian parliamentary elections in 2006 – the last to be held.

Hamas accused Abbas of conspiring against it. Abbas described what happened as a coup.

Since then, there have been numerous conflicts with Israel, often involving Hamas rocket attacks from Gaza into Israel and Israeli airstrikes and bombings in Gaza.

3. Refuse to Recognize Israel as a State



Hamas refuses to recognize the state of Israel and vehemently opposes the Oslo peace accords negotiated by Israel and the PLO in the mid-1990s.

Its founding charter in 1988 called for Israel’s destruction, although Hamas leaders have sometimes offered a long-term ceasefire, or Hudna in Arabic, with Israel in return for the establishment of a Palestinian state in all of the Palestinian territories occupied by Israel in the 1967 war. this is a ruse.

4. The Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigade Becomes the Main Force of Hamas



