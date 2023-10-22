loading…

Ed Currie who created Pepper X. Photo/BBC

GAZA – Ed Currie eats, sleeps and breathes paprika. He called it his “obsession.” He starts “every morning with what is basically pepper oil” in his coffee.

After taste-testing peppers and hot sauce all day for his South Carolina company, PuckerButt Pepper Company, he would add paprika or hot sauce to his dinners. His favorite pepper to cook with, although not his own creation, is chocolate scotch bonnet.

“I eat peppers all day,” he said, reported by the BBC. “If there’s the right kind of dessert, I tend to put something hot on my dessert.”

Even as a pepper connoisseur, tasting his own creation, Pepper

“When I eat them whole, you immediately feel the taste. But the heat is immediate – and the heat, for me, is unbearable.”

He said it was like an out-of-body experience.

“It was kind of euphoric,” he said. “Because I have an endorphin rush.”

Someone gave him a milkshake to ease the pain but “it only made the heat worse.” And the heat continued to rise for almost an hour.

“I started having cramps and, you know, your body thinks of capsaicin as poison.”