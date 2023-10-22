loading…

Daniel Noboa was elected president of Ecuador despite having no political experience. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – He is the youngest elected president in Ecuador. What will happen to Daniel Noboa?

Noboa, heir to a banana industry fortune, faces rising crime with little political support and a shortened term in office.

Who really is Daniel Noboa, Ecuador’s elected president? Here are 9 facts about Daniel Noboa.

1. Youngest President in Ecuador



Photo/Reuters

“This is a victory for the youngest,” Maria Paz, 25, told Al Jazeera as she joined revelers on the street.

At 35, Noboa will be Ecuador’s youngest elected president, and during his campaign, he appealed to the country’s relatively young voters. Nearly a quarter of all eligible voters are between 18 and 29 years old.

But Noboa faces an uphill battle as he prepares to take over the Palacio de Carondelet, Ecuador’s presidential palace.

Faced with a shortened term of 18 months, Noboa has little time – and little political support – to tackle some of Ecuador’s most pressing problems.

And the stakes are high. Ecuador’s economy is still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, and crime is increasing, causing fear among the population.

2. Only Valid for 18 Months



Photo/Reuters

The event of Noboa’s election was very historic. In May, when faced with the possibility of impeachment, President Guillermo Lasso invoked a never-before-used constitutional mechanism known as “muerte cruzada” or “two-way death.”

This allowed him to dissolve the National Assembly – at the cost of his own presidential term. Lasso has 90 days to call a new election.

“Two-way death” also limits how long Lasso’s successor can serve. Typically, a president’s full term is four years. But in a “two-way death,” Lasso’s replacement can only serve out the remainder of his term: 18 months.