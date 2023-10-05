Alberto is unstoppable. Instead of passing the turn and returning to the board, as he had been doing in previous programs, the leader of the classification wanted to continue playing and has challenged a category that he believes he can defend: series.

Marta Terrasa has been surrounded by Alberto’s continent on the board for weeks. In fact, if the random had chosen her to go out and play, the only option she had to challenge was Alberto. So it was a luxury for her that it was her leader who went after her to defend her category!

Before the duel began, Manel Fuentes wanted to communicate something important: “Today, the partial prize for obtaining the maximum number of boxes will not be 5,000 euros, but 10,000.” The contestants went crazy when they heard it!

The contestants have tried to control their nerves at the beginning of the duel. Marta has been blocked by some of the images, but she has managed to keep it together. Finally, the most feared participant on the board has managed to prevail and has left Marta with no options. What a streak he’s been on!