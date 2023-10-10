2024 will start on the right foot for the personal economy of workers, since the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic anticipated a few days ago that there could be an increase in the minimum wage.

According to the Confederationhe minimum wage increase could be from 11.5 to 12.5% ​​in 2024, although there is a possibility that it will reach 20%, which would represent a great advance for Mexico. However, the official increase could be announced at the end of next November, in the meantime, it is important to talk about who benefits from this.

For the northern border area, the sector will propose an increase of approximately 6% to the minimum wage, this is the equivalent of inflation plus 2 percentage points. This proposal is due to the fact that in this region the line of family well-being has been met, that is, that a family of four people has access to the food and non-food basket with the salary of two of its members.

Who receives the minimum wage increase?

Normally, the minimum wage increase that will take effect next yearonly benefits workers of formally registered companies and that they transfer their Social Security contributions (IMSS) to Infonavit and their taxes to the SAT.

The reason why only these receive the benefit is because companies are obliged to comply with the provision that will be formally announced in the Official Gazette of the Federation. For their part, other workers such as freelancers may not benefit from this increase.

