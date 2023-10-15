loading…

WHO condemns evacuation orders for hospitals in the Gaza Strip. Photo/AI

GENEVA – The World Health Organization (WHO) strongly condemned the order Israel to evacuate 22 hospitals treating more than 2,000 inpatients in northern Gaza. WHO said that forced evacuation of patients and health workers would further worsen the humanitarian and health disaster.

Health facilities in northern Gaza continue to receive an influx of injured patients and struggle to operate beyond maximum capacity. Some patients are even treated in corridors and on outdoor streets due to a lack of hospital beds.

According to WHO, the lives of patients in intensive care will face worsening conditions or death if they are forced to move and do not receive life-saving medical treatment when evacuated.

“Forcing more than 2,000 patients to move to southern Gaza, where health facilities are already operating at maximum capacity and unable to accommodate the dramatic increase in patient numbers, could be tantamount to a death sentence,” WHO said in a statement on its monitored website. SindonewsSunday (15/10/2023).

WHO said hospital directors and health workers faced a difficult choice: abandon patients or endanger patients by removing those who were critical during evacuation.

“Overwhelmingly, nurses chose to remain at home, honoring their oath as health professionals to ‘do no harm,’ rather than risk moving their critically ill patients during evacuation,” WHO said.

“Health workers must not make such impossible choices,” the UN health agency stressed.

WHO also warned that many civilians are seeking shelter around hospitals, using them as places of refuge and saying that their lives are also at risk when health facilities are bombed.