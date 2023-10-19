Playing video games and not knowing GTA V is incompatible. Even people who have never touched a controller in their lives have seen scenes from Rockstar Games’ latest installment. The Internet is full of clips showing races, epic moments and some humorous scenes. Needless to say, most of the latter are starring a real zumbado.

Trevor is one of the three protagonists of GTA V and a complete madman worthy of the studies of the best psychology institutions. Much of his appeal is thanks to the actor who brings him to life: Steven Ogg, famous for also appearing in the series The Walking Dead as the right-hand man of the infamous Negan. And how did he get one of the craziest roles of his life?

There is no doubt that Ogg was born for the role of Trevor and Rockstar Games He knew how to see it instantly. The gtavedits7 TikTok account has a video that includes an excerpt from an interview in which the actor tells how he got the role. And it’s ironic because he doesn’t even like video games. His only passion was to become a cartoon.

I don’t like video games, I’ve never played. They told me it was going to be motion capture and I thought of a cartoon. I thought, “oh wow, I could become an animation.” That was the appeal for me. (…) When I read it I thought: “he is a crazy and fun character”, and who doesn’t want to play someone like that?

The response of Steven Ogg, as we know, was affirmative and after the launch he became one of the most well-known and beloved figures in the video game industry. He doesn’t leave anyone indifferent and most of the best moments involve him and are even starring him. If you want to see a few, we made a special with the best moments of the campaign.

