Surely, when you receive a call from a number you don’t know, you hang up directly or wait for them to call you back if it’s important. And no wonder, SPAM calls or scam attempts have multiplied in recent times. And for that reason, it never hurts who is behind those numbers, as is the example of phone 600276005.

Answering a call is no longer so simple. And even more so when there are all kinds of frauds, scams and SPAM numbers. Therefore, it is good to know if the number that called you has negative reviews, complaints, etc. This way you can know if you did the right thing by hanging up.

For example, the number 600276005 is one of the phones that is making a good number of calls to users. But who is behind this phone? That is exactly what we are going to see next.

Calls from 600276005

Many times it seems like a normal number is calling you, so you just answer. However, in a large part of the cases these are scam attempts, fraud or SPAM. In the case of 600276005, the truth is that it does not have good reviews from users, since, for the most part, they report that it’s SPAM or even an alleged scam.

Even though it appears to be just any number, the users who have answered your call are not happy. To give you an idea, these are some of the user comments:

‘STAFA/SPAM They ask if I am interested in installing solar panels.’ ‘They call me wanting to sell me a solar panel installation, I tell them my profession which is a senior technical engineer, a specialist in solar energy and they hang up… clearly scammers.’ ‘They call saying that they are a company from Badajoz (I live in a town in Badajoz) that installs solar panels and they address me calling me by my name.’ ‘They just called me, you pick up and they hang up on you. Answering machine full when you call. SPAM’.

What is most repeated is that, behind these calls, there is an alleged company from Badajoz that is dedicated to the installation of solar panels. However, sometimes they ask for another person’s name or simply, when picking up the phone, they end up hanging you. Or, on other occasions, they speak to you by name, but when you request information about where they got that data from, they hang up on you directly.

For this reason, many report that the best thing to do is hang up and lock the phone 600276005. This way, you will avoid falling into the trap of this possible scam and, above all, they will not be able to continue calling you.

How do I block the number?

From your own smartphone you have the necessary tool to block this phone number. You just have to go to the calling or phone app, tap to see more information about 600276005 (without calling) and search the option to block. On Android and iOS the steps change as they are different operating systems, but from the phone application you can find this function quickly.

And as a bonus tip, when answering the call, never say ‘Yes’ as they can use that to make you fall for a scam. The ideal is to respond with ‘Say’. This way, you ensure that you cannot use your voice for any type of fraud.