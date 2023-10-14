loading…

Russian President Vladimir Putin has greatly benefited from the heating up of Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – It’s tempting to see Vladimir Putin as a James Bond-style villain sitting at a giant control panel, in a mountain hideout, spreading chaos across the world.

He pressed one button and there were riots in the Balkans.

He suppressed others and the Middle East exploded.

This is tempting… but probably not accurate. This exaggerates the Kremlin leader’s global influence.

Yes, Russia has ties to Hamas and has been a close ally of Iran. According to the US, Moscow and Tehran now have a full defense partnership.

However, this does not mean that Moscow was directly involved or had prior knowledge of Hamas’ attacks on Israel.

“We do not believe that Russia is involved in anything,” Israel’s ambassador to Moscow, Alexander Ben Zvi, told the Kommersant newspaper this week. He added that it was “completely implausible” to suggest that there was a Russian connection to attacks carried out by Hamas in Israel.

“I have not seen any evidence of direct Russian arms supplies to Hamas, or of Russian military training of Hamas agents,” said Hanna Notte, a Russia and Middle East expert at the Berlin-based James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies.

“It is true that Russia has a longstanding relationship with Hamas. Russia has never declared Hamas a terrorist organization. A Hamas delegation was in Moscow last year and this year.

“But I don’t conclude that there is broad military support. Although we know that Russian-made systems made their way into the Gaza Strip, possibly through the Sinai (in Egypt) and with Iranian help.”