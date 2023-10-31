Suara.com – Rothschild is the family name of Europe’s most famous banking ruling dynasty. The name of this big-time conglomerate has recently been linked to Prabowo again.

The reason is that Budiman Sudjatmiko’s old tweet has reappeared on social media. Even though now Budiman has supported Prabowo Subianto as Gerindra’s 2024 presidential candidate.

In 2014, Budiman, via his Twitter account budimandjatmiko, tweeted about Rothschild’s relationship with Prabowo’s younger brother, Hashim Djojohadikusumo.

“Rothschild and Hashim Djojohadikusumo’s business partner come from a Jewish family that supports Zionism,” wrote Budiman

In another tweet, Budiman also wrote, “Rothschild is a Jewish businessman (his partner Hashim, Prabowo’s younger brother) from London, sis, not Paris.”

The old tweet was re-uploaded by the kafiradicalist Twitter account. He added a narrative that cornered Prabowo’s party.

“…As a born Christian, I beg Indonesian Muslims not to vote for a presidential candidate whose family has connections to Rothschild. Voting for that presidential candidate means having the blood of the Palestinian people. Remember, Rothschild is the main sponsor of the Zionists. Who is the presidential candidate? Here’s info A1 from timses’y..,” wrote kafiradikalis.

Who are the Rothschilds?

Rothschild power extended throughout the world for around 200 years indirectly, influencing European political history. Want to know more about who the Rothschilds are? The following is the explanation.

Quoted from ft.com, the Rothschild family has a history of going against the grain. The seeds of this family’s banking empire were planted in war-torn Europe in the early 1800s.

Precisely when the sons of Mayer Amschel Rothschild left their home country of Germany to start spreading the family name throughout the world. They had a vision to build an integrated business that would extend beyond the borders of France, England, Italy, Germany and Austria.

Even though it has been more than 200 years and despite many upheavals later, the Rothschild family dynasty is still intact.

The core banking business is now in the hands of the seventh generation and is still largely owned by Mayer Amschel’s descendants. Although the family recently appointed a non-relative as chief executive for the first time in its history.

Of all Rothschild’s business divisions, the French branch has arguably faced the greatest turbulence. Founded in 1812 by Baron James de Rothschild, the youngest of five brothers, the business grew by issuing bonds for government loans, financing railways and mining businesses.

When the French socialist government took control of all state banks with deposits above FFr1bn (worth $170 million in 1982), their businesses were confiscated by the state during the second world war. Banque Rothschild became the state-owned Compagnie Européenne de Banque, and the family received FFr150m as part of the equity.

However, the Rothschild family is very tough. Baron Eric and David attempt to rebuild their bank. Barons Eric and David, together with their half-brother Edouard, launched a small fund management company using investment funds from the Paris Orléans Géstion, as the foundation of the company.

How rich is the Rothschild family? It is estimated that the Rothschild family’s wealth reaches US$ 350 billion or the equivalent of Rp. 5,035 trillion. Well, one of the heirs to this wealth is Nathaniel Rothschild or known as “Nat” who does business with Hashim Djojohadikusumo, Prabowo Subianto’s younger brother.

Prabowo Subianto’s younger brother clarified

Uniquely, Indonesian netizens linked the Rothschild family with Hashim, Prabowo Subianto’s younger brother. It is said that they have a close relationship in business matters.

One of the people who said that the Rothschild family was Hashim’s business partner, the younger brother of 2024 Presidential Candidate, Prabowo Subianto, was Budiman Sudjatmiko. Through his X account, he said, “Rothschild is a Jewish businessman (his partner Hashim, Prabowo’s younger brother) from London”.

The statement was responded to by many netizens. Is it true that Hashim has a relationship with the richest family in the world?

This allegation began in 2013, Hashim himself admitted to the Financial Times that he first met Nathaniel ‘Nat’ Rothschild at the Belvederre restaurant in Holland Park, London, September 2012.

The meeting took place thanks to Hashim’s friend, Robert Friedland, a mining conglomerate from the US who supported Nat in taking over Bumi Plc, a company operating in the mining sector, founded in 2010 together with the Bakrie Group.

The feud between Nat and Bakrie escalated because Nat felt he had been disadvantaged by Bakrie’s governance of the company.

Hashim supports Nat to seize coal mining assets from the company. The feud became even hotter when Aburizal Bakrie and Prabowo Subianto were rumored to be fighting in the 2014 Presidential Campaign.

Hashim also emphasized that he is now only friends with Rothschild. Because since 2013, he has sold his shares to Rothschild. This share sale also marked the end of the business relationship between Prabowo’s younger brother and Rothschild.

“We have been successful, we have (sold) the shares to him. I sold it in 2013, I have no relationship with him… I haven’t had a business relationship for 5 years but we are friends. Why not?” said Hashim.

He also dismissed reports that Rothschild was linked to a world conspiracy. Even though as far as he knew, Rothschild was a Catholic and held a Canadian passport. Not German or Jewish as is popular on social media.

Budiman Sudjatmiko’s old tweet has heated up the political atmosphere in the country because Prabowo is running again in the 2024 presidential election. Apart from that, the atmosphere of the Israel vs Palestine conflict in Gaza has become increasingly worrying lately.

News of the relationship between Hashim, Prabowo’s younger brother, and Rothschile has long subsided, but is now surfacing again. Hashim himself is known as an oil and gas entrepreneur in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and the US.

That’s a brief introduction to who Rothschild is and rumors of his relationship with Prabowo’s younger brother.

Contributor: Mutaya Saroh